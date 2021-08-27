salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. 7,948,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.