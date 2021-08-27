salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.66. The stock had a trading volume of 174,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.68. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $247.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.