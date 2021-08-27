SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
SALRF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80.
About SalMar ASA
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.