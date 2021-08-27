SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SALRF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

