Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Up 183.7% in August

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 29th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

SAFM opened at $193.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

