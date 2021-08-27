Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the July 29th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.17. Sands China has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

