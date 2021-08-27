Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.38 ($115.74).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

EPA:SAN opened at €88.45 ($104.06) on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.57.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

