Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.