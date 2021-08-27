Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $323.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.16.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.