Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.25

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €451.25 ($530.88) and traded as high as €526.60 ($619.53). Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares last traded at €521.80 ($613.88), with a volume of 42,257 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €451.25.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.