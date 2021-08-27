Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the July 29th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS STECF opened at $27.40 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.