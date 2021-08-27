Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.50 ($8.82) and traded as low as €7.28 ($8.56). Schaeffler shares last traded at €7.29 ($8.57), with a volume of 599,335 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.98 ($9.39).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

