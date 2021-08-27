Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.13

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.13 ($166.04) and traded as high as €152.90 ($179.88). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €151.68 ($178.45), with a volume of 514,085 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €144.58 ($170.10).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.