Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1,649.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,436. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

