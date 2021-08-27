Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71.

