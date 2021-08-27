Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,291. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88.

