Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. 1,580,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,783. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.19.

