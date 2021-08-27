Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.68 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

