Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Appleton Group LLC’s Largest Position

Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 18.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. 303,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $155.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

