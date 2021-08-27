Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lifted by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 165.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 37.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital owned approximately 0.58% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $107,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 164,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97.

