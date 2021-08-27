Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $46,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $107.80 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.