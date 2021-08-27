Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

