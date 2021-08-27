Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 26,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,498. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10.

