Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

SCHX stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

