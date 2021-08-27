Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.34.

CM traded down C$1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$146.90. 856,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,627. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Insiders sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

