ScPrime (SCP) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.69 million and $16,293.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,083,817 coins and its circulating supply is 37,400,206 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

