Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.58

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

SCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

