SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the July 29th total of 435,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock worth $1,010,500 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 119.37%.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

