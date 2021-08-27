Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $18,684,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $321.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.93. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

