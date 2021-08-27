Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,940 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $18,684,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $321.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

