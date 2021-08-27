Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

