Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Limoneira in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

LMNR opened at $16.37 on Friday. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

