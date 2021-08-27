Secret Hits Market Cap of $120.78 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $120.78 million and $2.44 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.00494257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.69 or 0.01101966 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

