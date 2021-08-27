Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGAMY opened at $3.35 on Friday. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.