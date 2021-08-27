SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.75) on Friday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,191.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

