SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SEI Investments worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.