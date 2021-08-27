SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

