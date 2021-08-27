SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.