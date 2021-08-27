Selfkey Hits Market Capitalization of $45.53 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $45.53 million and $11.07 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100609 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

