SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.56 Million

Brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce $47.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.39 million and the highest is $47.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $183.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

