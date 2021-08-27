SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.55

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 3622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

