Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $105.21 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $105.21 million and approximately $276,037.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,874,925,157 coins and its circulating supply is 4,228,712,310 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

