Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,870 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $2,820,822.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock valued at $165,070,070. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

