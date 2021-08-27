Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,250 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

