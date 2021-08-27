Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 615,442 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3,056.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,442 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 1.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,210,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,784,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 97,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.40 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.