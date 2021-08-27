Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 63,088 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 291,277 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,509,000.

VNQI stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

