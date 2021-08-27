Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 213.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

