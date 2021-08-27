Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 7,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $120.90 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 871,129 shares of company stock valued at $92,260,146. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.