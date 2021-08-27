Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $162.50. 270,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

