Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.86

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 11577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

