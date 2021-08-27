Serum Price Hits $7.20 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Serum has a total market cap of $360.18 million and approximately $837.74 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $7.20 or 0.00014929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

