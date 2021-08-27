ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $624.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 742.90, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $630.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

